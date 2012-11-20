NASSIM TALEB: 'Any Attack Makes Me Stronger'

Nassim Taleb claims he is the living embodiment of the theory in his new book Antifragility: Things That Gain From Disorder.



From an interview with New Scientist:

Do you apply these principles to your life?

I lift stones and do weightlifting. I don’t go to the doctor except when I’m very ill, and when I go to India, I drink a drop of local water. Things like this harness the body’s antifragility. I have never had personal debt and never will. I also picked a profession in which I am antifragile, because any attack makes me stronger. When I write about something, I have skin in the game, and I have benefitted more from attacks on The Black Swan than been harmed by them.

Taleb defines antifragility as things that are made stronger by volatility. Other examples include airlines, which learn from every crash, and evolution.

FT Alphaville picks out some more semi-absurdist quotes from Taleb on the subject.

