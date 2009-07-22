Nassim Taleb And Steven A. Smith Discuss "Too Big To Fail"

We’ve been negligent about paying more attention to Dylan Ratigan since he jumped from CNBC to MSNBC.



But we’re thinking we should pay more attention, because he seems to get some interesting guests, and some clever pairings. Today he paired two famous blowhards, Nassim Taleb and Steven A. Smith, and got them talking about the matter of too-big-to-fail institutions. Enjoy.

Visit msnbc.com for Breaking News, World News, and News about the Economy

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.