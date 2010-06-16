Former Top Merrill Executive Will Now Cast Bronze Monuments And Paint In Extreme Conditions For A Living

Nasser Azam, a former COO of Merrill Lynch, just bought the Morris Singer Foundry, a bronze-casting, statue-making foundry that makes monuments, contemporary art, and probably whatever else someone who commissions their services wants.



Surprisingly, the former Merrill Lyncher was actually first inspired to be artistic while he was working at the bank.

He told the Australian that he used to paint at night because he wasn’t able to do it during the work day. Then after eleven years, he left to pursue a life of art.

Now, freed from the constraints of painting at night, he’s started painting in wild places like zero gravity, Antartica, and a Russian high-altitude aircraft, because he wants “to see what kind of creativity could emerge.”

(He painted two homages to Francis Bacon while he was aboard the Russian aircraft.)

Before he owned it, the Morris Singer foundry cast the lions in Trafalgar Square, the doors of the Bank of England and Henry Moore’s recumbent figures, to name a few.

Now Azam hopes the foundry will cast art, so he’s changed the name to Zahra Modern Art Foundries.

But he’s not entirely forgetting his financial past. The Foundry might also have been a smart purchase.

It’s one of only two foundries in the world that can cast bronze, but since Morris Singer hadn’t been successful in recent years (bronze statues haven’t been very popular since the 1960s), Azam might have been able to buy it for a good price.

