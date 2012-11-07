HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The House From ABC's 'Nashville' For $19.5 Million

Photo: via Trulia

“Nashville” fans rejoice.Now is your chance to buy the pad featured in ABC’s TV show as fictional character Rayna James’ home.



The house is very real, actually located in Nashville, and is on sale for $19.5 million, according to Trulia.

The house is massive, spanning 20,500 square feet. It has six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three half baths.

