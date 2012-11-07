HOUSE OF THE DAY: Buy The House From ABC's 'Nashville' For $19.5 Million

Meredith Galante
nashville home $19.5 million

Photo: via Trulia

“Nashville” fans rejoice.Now is your chance to buy the pad featured in ABC’s TV show as fictional character Rayna James’ home.

The house is very real, actually located in Nashville, and is on sale for $19.5 million, according to Trulia.

The house is massive, spanning 20,500 square feet. It has six bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and three half baths.

Welcome to Page Road in Nashville.

The current owners are asking $950 per square foot.

Mark Harrison of Adkisson/Harrison designed the home and it was built by Will Andrews.

The interior design was done by by Mary Spalding.

The house was built in 1999.

The marbles, stones, and woods in the house were imported from around the world.

We love how spacious the dining room is.

The staircase is very funky.

This eating area is perfect for quality family dinners.

That fireplace is huge.

Taxes on this place were $85,071 in 2011.

Entertain with ease in this kitchen.

The bedrooms get great natural light.

This covered patio area has a great view of the backyard and a fireplace to stay warm near.

Host a wine tasting in your cellar.

The house sits on six acres.

The property was originally listed for $22.5 million in 2010, according to Curbed.

Source: Curbed

The backyard can host a large party.

The pool has some fun fountain features.

This backyard feels like a resort.

If you thought $19.5 million was expensive...

