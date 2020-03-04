A devastating tornado in Nashville killed 8 people and destroyed 40 buildings

(Alex Carlson via AP) Bricks from a collapsed wall of the Geist restaurant litter the ground after a tornado touched down in downtown Nashville, Tuesday, March 3, 2020.

At least eight people are dead after a tornado tore through Nashville, destroying at least 40 buildings.

The storm hit the area hardest between 11 p.m. CT on Monday and 2 a.m. CT on Tuesday, travelling 145 miles through Tennessee.

Some 47,800 people have been left without power, the Nashville Electric Service said.

Portions of central Alabama have also been placed on tornado watch.

Eight people are dead after a tornado ripped through the Nashville area on Monday night, destroying at least 40 buildings in the process.

Between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday, local time, a tornado was reported travelling through Tennessee, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

The deaths occurred at multiple locations, including two in East Nashville and four in Putnam County, according to CNN.

The Nashville Fire Department tweeted that it was responding to the collapse of at least 40 structures in the city area.

Screenshot/Daniel Ally/Twitter A screenshot of a video taken by Twitter user Daniel Ally shows a tornado ripping through Nashville, Tennessee on March 2, 2020.

47,800 people are without power, according to the Nashville Electric Service.

Metro area schools have been closed, and some workers have been told not to come in to work.

“You should be in a safe place NOW!!! THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS STORM!!!,” the NWS in Nashville tweeted early Tuesday morning.

Portions of central Alabama have also been placed on tornado watch by the NWS, who predicted wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

It’s like driving through a war zone. Cars destroyed, buildings destroyed…breaks my heart. pic.twitter.com/v3v5tNXhua — WKRN Brent Remadna (@RemadnaWKRN) March 3, 2020

