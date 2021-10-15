Your ultimate guide to visiting Nashville

- Nashville is a lively city full of art, amazing food, and music shows on every corner.
- To help you plan a trip to Music City, Insider has created a comprehensive travel guide.
Nashville, Tennessee: home of twangy country music and raucous honky-tonks, finger-licking-tasty fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits, historic buildings and idyllic college campuses.
The Southern city has given us some of the greatest entertainers – Johnny Cash, Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and Billy Ray Cyrus, to name a few – and has continued to serve as a north star for modern-day musicians trying to make it big. In the aptly nicknamed Music City, you can’t go far without running into live music or a tribute to a dazzling luminary.
To help spread your wings, and perhaps introduce you to a few new favorites, we’re showcasing some of the best places to eat, stay, and explore while visiting Nashville.
Nashville International Airport (BNA)
If you’re more than a few hours’ drive from Nashville, you’ll want to fly in. On the southeastern side of town, Nashville International Airport (BNA) is the city’s primary airport. Because it’s a larger hub, you can fly nonstop from many cities across the US. In fact, flights are available to 75 nonstop locations, including Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, and Phoenix. In the worst-case scenario, you’ll have only one or two layovers when flying domestically.
Amtrak
Nashville doesn’t have an Amtrak station, so taking a train into town isn’t convenient, but it’s doable. The closest cities on the Amtrak route include Memphis, Tennessee, and Cincinnati. You can take Amtrak to either of these cities and drive the rest of the way. Memphis is a three-hour drive, while Cincinnati will take about four hours.
Driving
Of course, you can always drive into town. As the city is central in the US, 40% of the country’s population is no more than 600 miles (966km) from Nashville. And three major interstates (I-65, I-40, and I-24) intersect in Nashville, which makes driving a viable option if you’re not too far and are down for a road trip. As an alternative, you can take a bus into Nashville with Amtrak, Greyhound, or Megabus.
Once you arrive in Nashville, you have a few options for getting around town:
Ride-hailing services
Ubers and Lyfts are readily available in the city.
Public transportation
The city’s WeGo Public Transit system (which connects the airport to town) makes getting around Nashville easy. There are also taxis, but unless you’re downtown, they often need to be scheduled, instead of being flagged down.
Rental cars
Unless you plan to hunker down in one part of town, you’ll probably want to have your own car. A rental car is an excellent option if you want to move around freely without relying on ride-hailing or public transit.
The Gallatin Hotel
Bright and cheery is the modus operandi at the Gallatin Hotel: The conciergeless boutique hotel in East Nashville donates the majority of its profits to those in need. It’s a sister hotel to The Russell, which is also mission-driven.
Virgin Hotels Nashville
Yep, the conglomerate known for its communication services has a hotel. Minutes from downtown, the vibrant and trendy Virgin Hotels Nashville has sleek modern decor, a hoppin’ rooftop pool, and on-site dining and drinking.
Grand Hyatt Nashville
A stay at the Grand Hyatt Nashville puts you right on Broadway, a central hub within walking distance to Lower Broadway, The Gulch, Midtown, and Music Row. It’s a sleek, elevated hotel featuring a rooftop bar, spa, and seven food and beverage experiences.
Graduate
Stepping into the Graduate feels like walking into a whimsical wonderland. It’s decorated with vibrant tapestries and wallpapers, dripping chandeliers, and pop art. The Midtown hotel is also home to White Limozeen, the ultrapink Parton-inspired rooftop bar and pool, as well as Poindexter Coffee, a lobby-level café perfect for quick bites, studying, chatting, or working.
The Hermitage Hotel
If you’re heading into Nashville for a special occasion or simply have a mind to splurge, consider the Hermitage as your home base. Built over a century ago, this luxury hotel north of the Lower Broadway neighborhood is one of Tennessee’s treasures. In addition to spacious rooms with vintage furniture, it features a spa, on-site dining, and an air of upscale Southern charm.
Thompson Hotel
You’ll find Thompson Hotel in The Gulch, an upscale neighborhood with loads of eateries and boutiques. This luxury hotel has a modern minimalist feel and offers floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking downtown Nashville. While you’re there, check out L.A. Jackson, a rooftop bar with sweeping views.
The Fairlane Hotel
A boutique hotel in the North of Broadway neighborhood, the Fairlane Hotel is dripping with midcentury elegance. The velvet accent pillows, wood paneling, brass details, and terrazzo flooring will make you feel like you’re on a movie set.
Toying with the idea of staying in an Airbnb instead of a hotel? Check out our roundup of the Best Airbnbs in Nashville.
Biscuit Love
For perhaps the fluffiest, most decadent biscuits you’ll have the privilege of devouring, look no further than Biscuit Love in The Gulch. From biscuits and gravy to biscuit benedict, you’ll be in buttery-biscuit heaven.
Edley’s Bar-B-Que
With multiple locations throughout Nashville, Edley’s Bar-B-Que is the place to go if you’re craving authentic Nashville BBQ.
Cafe Roze
East Nashville’s Cafe Roze is a petite, airy cafe on the ground floor of a quaint historic building. It offers a casual ambiance and a refined menu. Stop by if you’re looking for a cup of coffee, brunch, or late dinner.
The Yellow Porch
When the weather’s right, a visit to The Yellow Porch in Berry Hill is the place to be. The casual restaurant offers seasonal fare with a Mediterranean influence.
Catbird Seat
Midtown’s Catbird Seat is a bijou restaurant perfect for celebrating a special occasion or splurging for no particular reason. The intimate eatery, which serves American cuisine, features a U-shaped seating arrangement and accommodates only 23 people at a time. You’ll need to make your reservation at least a month in advance.
Grilled Cheeserie
An entire restaurant dedicated to grilled cheese? It’s as good as it sounds. These aren’t your typical grilled cheeses, though: Grilled Cheeserie‘s menu offers a fun assortment from “buffalo South” to “pizza melt” to a build-your-own option. Head over to the eatery in Hillsboro Village for a cheesy experience.
The Treehouse
Get your farm-to-table East Nashville experience at The Treehouse, an award-winning restaurant that specializes in seasonal offerings made with locally sourced ingredients. Grab one of their handcrafted cocktails while you’re there.
Ryman Auditorium
A visit to Nashville is not complete without dropping by the famed Ryman Auditorium, the historic and storied North of Broadway music venue where the Grand Ole Opry got its start.
Grand Ole Opry
Few things say Nashville like an evening at the Grand Ole Opry. The radio show, which began in 1925, has found a new (and bigger) home in East Nashville, and it broadcasts routinely for a live audience.
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum
Get your fix of country-music knowledge at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in the South of Broadway area. You’ll get to learn more about all your favorite musicians and enjoy special exhibits.
Layla’s Honky Tonk
For an authentic honky-tonk experience (read: a place where the locals go), hit up Layla’s Honky Tonk downtown. You’re bound to catch some live music while enjoying cheap drinks and a lively atmosphere.
National Museum of African American Music
Visiting the National Museum of African American Music is a must when you come to Nashville. Preserving the legacy of music’s most remarkable luminaries, the museum offers a closer look into how Black artists influenced so many of the genres we know and love today.
Johnny Cash Museum
If you’re in the mood for a smaller music museum, swing by the Johnny Cash Museum in the South of Broadway area. It’ll take about 45 to 90 minutes to walk through as you enjoy the memorabilia, trivia, and more. The Patsy Cline Museum is on the floor above it.
Nashville Haunted Pub Crawl
Craving a spooky night and some good booze along the way? Try the Nashville Haunted Pub Crawl. It’s a great way to learn some ghostly stories, as well as more about the history of Nashville. You’ll meet in downtown Nashville and walk from one destination to the next.
Frist Art Museum
In the city’s historic US Post Office building, the Frist Art Museum is perhaps Nashville’s most notable art museum. It features rotating exhibitions from some of the most prestigious collections. The museum also hosts events, workshops, and lectures.
Belmont Mansion
For a change of pace, consider dropping by the Belmont Mansion, which is on the idyllic Belmont University campus. The Italian-style villa was built in 1853 as a summer getaway for the very wealthy Acklen family and eventually became part of Belmont University.
COVID-19 advisory
Nashville is considered “open” and not operating under capacity restrictions or curfews. Masks are required in all Metropolitan Government buildings and encouraged elsewhere, though every private business has its own policy regarding masks and proof of vaccination. Music City tourism is booming, so expect large crowds both inside and outside. For the most up-to-date information regarding coronavirus precautions and mandates in Nashville, check the Nashville Music City website.
Weather
While Nashville does have all four seasons, they tend to be a bit milder compared with other locales. You can expect hot and humid summers, cold and wet winters, and a pleasant spring and fall. Tornadoes are a threat in the early-to-mid spring.