Nashville Police Auction A Gangster's Gold Teeth To Raise Money

Smoking Gun: The Nashville Police Department is auctioning a confiscated “set of custom made teeth grills,” with the proceeds of the sale earmarked for the Police State Drug Fund.



Better known in the hip-hop world as grillz, the mouthpiece is adorned with six topaz stones and two citrine stones. It’s made of 10 karat yellow gold and worth an estimated $349, (which includes the cost it took to clean it).

As TSG notes, prospective bidders can inspect the jewelry — but not try it on — at a municipal warehouse between 8:00 am and 3:00 pm, Monday through Thursday for the next six days.

Sweet!

Images: The Smoking Gun

