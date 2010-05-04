Stunning Pictures Of Nashville Under 10 Feet Of Water

Photo: president raygun on flickr

Downtown Nashville has been 10 feet underwater since flash flooding on Monday. The muddy Cumberland river flooded after weekend storms. At least 17 people have died in floods across Tennessee.”It’s shocking to see it this way, but it was an incredible storm,” Mayor Karl Dean told the AP on Monday.



Flickr user Keith Gallagher (via Donand Sensing) has taken a number of stunning pictures of the devastation.

