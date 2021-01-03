The Nashville bombing suspect sent packages to people across the country containing typed conspiracy theories about September 11 and lizard people, FBI says

Courtesy of FBI via AP Anthony Warner as seen in an undated image posted on social media by the FBI.

Anthony Warner, the suspect in the December 25 Nashville bombings, sent packages to acquaintances across the country before his death, the FBI said.

Warner is suspected of blowing up an RV in downtown Nashville, injuring three people and damaging at least 41 buildings. He died in the blast.

WTVF reported that an acquaintance of Warner received a package, postmarked December 23, that contained numerous conspiracy theories about aliens, the September 11 attacks, and lizard people.

The FBI said Warner had sent packages to acquaintances across the country, and have urged people who receive them to report to authorities.

Authorities previously said Warner was paranoid about 5G cellular networks, the subject of many conspiracy theories. Warner reportedly also gave away all his possessions in the weeks before the bombing.

An acquaintance of Anthony Warner, the Nashville bombing suspect, received a package of nine typed pages and two USB sticks containing conspiracy theories he believed in, the local outlet WTVF reported.

Authorities have said that Anthony Warner, 63, was responsible for blowing up an RV in downtown Nashville on December 25, injuring at least three people and damaging at least 41 buildings, many of them historical. Warner died in the blast.

Authorities have described it as a suicide attack but have not released a motive.

According to WTVF, a man who knew Warner received a New Year’s Day package from the suspect, postmarked December 23 â€” two days before the bombing. It was immediately turned over to the FBI, the outlet reported.

WTVF reported that Warner mailed similar packages to other people.

In a statement to Insider, an FBI spokesperson said: “We are aware the suspect sent materials which espoused his viewpoints to several acquaintances throughout the country,” and asked people who received those materials to report them.

The envelope received on New Year’s Day did not contain a return address, but the remarks inside and the signature made it clear that it was from Warner, WTVF said.

The package, sent two days before the bombing and contained at least nine typed pages and two Samsung thumb drives, was immediately turned over to the FBI. https://t.co/fS5tf6c5XZ — NewsChannel 5 (@NC5) January 2, 2021

The cover letter in the package was signed by “Julio,” a name Warner had used to sign off emails to friends in the past, WTVF reported.

“Hey Dude … You will never believe what I found in the park,” the cover letter said, according to the outlet. “The knowledge I have gained is immeasurable. I now understand everything, and I mean everything from who/what we really are, to what the known universe really is.”

According to WTVF, the package contained at least nine typed pages and two Samsung USB drives, with claims like:

“The moon landing and 9-11 have so many anomalies they are hard to count.”

Aliens and UFOs started attacking Earth in September 2011, but the media was covering it up.

Reptiles and lizard people were controlling the earth and had changed human DNA.

All of these claims are baseless or bizarre conspiracy theories. WTVF said it chose not to publish the letters in their entirety to avoid giving Warner and his worldviews unnecessary attention.

Insider could not independently verify the letter’s contents, and the FBI did not respond to questions about the specific letter.

Alex Kent/Getty Images A row of historic Riverside buildings along Second Avenue in Nashville stand in ruins on December 31, 2020.

Nowhere in those missives did Warner mention the Nashville bombing or anything that might suggest a motive for it, WTVF reported.

Shortly after the bombing, local outlets reported that Warner was paranoid about 5G cellular networks â€” the subject of numerous baseless conspiracy theories, including that it causes cancer and the coronavirus pandemic.

The theory picked up momentum in early April, with people in the UK harassing telecoms engineers and setting mobile phone masts on fire in response.

The New York Times previously reported that Warner had told an ex-girlfriend that he had cancer and started giving away his possessions in the weeks leading up to the explosion.

