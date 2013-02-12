Steve Nash Snapped At Dwight Howard In The Middle Of The Heat-Lakers Game

Photo: YouTube

The Los Angeles Lakers finished a tumultuous seven-game road trip with a 107-97 loss to the Heat in Miami yesterday.At the beginning of the third-quarter, tensions boiled over when Steve Nash and Dwight Howard got into a heated exchange after a Lakers turnover.



Nash and Howard have both badly underperformed this year. Last week, Nash joined Kobe Bryant and Mike D’Antoni on the list of Lakers players and coaches who have publicly said that Howard needs to play through injury.

Here’s the exchange. Howard looked to be saying that he wanted the pass up high, and Nash snapped at him:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.