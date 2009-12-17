Nasdaq's Only "Pure-Play" Ad Network Raises $18.1 Million

Nasdaq-listed InterCLICK, the only pure-play ad network on the public markets, just raised $18.1 million selling 2.875 million shares at $4.50 to “a select group of institutional investors.”



It’s not Zynga’s $180 million raise, sold to mysterious Russian investors, but still.

In a release, InterCLICK says it “intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital requirements.” Don’t go nuts there, guys.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.