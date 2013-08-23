NASDAQ CEO Explains Why We Didn't Hear From Him During The Exchange's Unprecedented 3-Hour Shutdown

CNBC NASDAQ’s Bob Greifeld

On Thursday, the NASDAQ-listed stocks

stopped trading for over three hoursafter it saw problems with its quote-dissemination systems.

This led to a great deal of confusion. And many criticised the NASDAQ for their lack of communication.

Late in the day, they released a statement that was incredibly vague.

Finally, CEO Bob Greifeld has begun to make the media rounds.

On CNBC this morning, reporter Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Greifeld about the lack of communications.

“I disagree that we didn’t communicate properly,” said Greifeld.

He added that he and his management team was in constant communication with industry players.

Greifeld said he was “deeply disappointed” about what happened.

But he explained that that “No one was advantaged or disadvantaged” during the disruption.

“We did handle the process in the proper way,” he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.