NASDAQ Win Streak Will Crash To A Halt

Well, we don’t know for sure that the NASDAQ’s winning streak will come to an end… but when you have Microsoft (MSFT) and Amazon (AMZN) both tanking after hours on disappointing earnings reports, you kind of know tomorrow is going to be a down day.



Microsoft, in particular, missed by a mile and since they’re still so huge, that itself could doom the NASDAQ right there.

