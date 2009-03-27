NASDAQ Up 3%

Here’s a quick prediction we’ll claim credit for getting right.



Yesterday after the an auction of 5-year notes went a little shaky, we predicted the bond auctions would get a lot of more discussion, and that pundits would talk about the ultimate yield vs. expected yield.

Well, the NASDAQ is up 3% today and the Dow is up 131 points, and the official line is that the market is relieved about a bond auction that went better than yesterday.

Bloomberg notes that the yield on the 7-year notes came to 2.384% vs. an expected 2.385%. Whoo, awesome!

We don’t really buy it, but we’ll take it.

