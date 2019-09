Update 1:53 PM: Here are the stocks surging right now



Microsoft (MSFT) up 3.32%

Santander (STD) up 6.12%

New Corp (NWSA) up 8.77%

Markets are surging in early afternoon trading. Here’s the scoreboard:

Dow up 1.53%

S&P 500 up 1.69%

NASDAQ up 2.07%

And here’s the steady NASDAQ rise throughout today’s trading:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.