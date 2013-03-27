NASDAQ To Compensate Facebook Investors...Sort Of

Where’s the line between token gesture and insult?

Image: Stephen Lam/Stringer/Getty

May 18, 2012 may forever live in infamy for the NASDAQ. It was meant to be a happy day: the market was landing a whale of a listing in Facebook. As the bells rung on the social network’s first day of trade, however, it started to turn sour.

NASDAQ suffered a massive system glitch that saw its trading systems seize during the launch of the IPO, costing investors and estimated $US500 million. Ouch.

The SEC has this week approved NASDAQ’s compensation package to burned investors, which sees the market company pay out $US62 million to those affected.

The true cost of the glitch was never confirmed, but if it really is $US500 million, then there’s quite a shortfall between what NASDAQ is offering investors against what they lost in the meltdown. [TechCrunch]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.