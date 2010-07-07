NASDAQ Surges Over 2%, While Gold Plunges Below $1200

What weak ISM Services index?



After a weekend when everyone and their aunt called for the end of America, or at least a sure-thing repeat of The second half of The Great Depression, markets are going nuts, with the NASDAQ going up over 2%, and the other indices following close behind. The Dow is up 160.

Gold, meanwhile, is totally falling off the bed, with $1200 becoming a memory.

Photo: FinViz

