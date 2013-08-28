Stocks Are Getting Demolished

The global market sell-off is getting a whole lot worse.

The Dow is down 180 points. The Nasdaq is down 83 points, which translates to a 2.2% loss on the day.

The biggest losers today include chip companies AMD and Micron Technology, which are down 5% and 4%, respectively.

All of this comes as tensions heat up in Syria.

Yesterday afternoon, Secretary of State John Kerry condemned the actions of Syria in the wake of chemical weapons attacks.

“Make no mistake: President Obama believes there must be accountability for those who would use the world’s most heinous weapons against the world’s most vulnerable people,” he said.

Gold and oil prices are surging.

