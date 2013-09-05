The NASDAQ Just Had Another Malfunction

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid The Nasdaq Market site in New York’s Times Square.

Moments ago, the NASDAQ experienced a brief outage in its quote dissemination system, reports Bloomberg.

According to an emailed statement from the NASDAQ, there was an outage in the securities information processor (SIP) for the stock symbols PC to SPZ.

“Direct Edge Holdings LLC, a rival exchange operator, had halted transactions for some Nasdaq-listed stocks,” reported Bloomberg.

The NASDAQ has told Bloomberg that the issue has been resolved, but it will investigate the issue.

A similar, but larger problem caused trading on the NASDAQ to shutdown completely for three hours on August 22.

