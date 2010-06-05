Markets Close Down Over 3% In Massive Selloff

Gregory White

Update 3:55 PM:

Just before the day ends, one final push to the downside.

  • DOW down 3.38%
  • S&P 500 down 3.70%
  • NASDAQ down 3.69%

Update 3:45 PM:

Things are getting worse as we head towards the close:

  • DOW down 3.37%
  • S&P 500 down 3.68%
  • NASDAQ down 3.81%

Update 3:32 PM:

Latest market update:

  • DOW down 3.15%
  • S&P 500 down 3.36%
  • NASDAQ down 3.52%

Update 3:30 PM:

This selloff is striking hard at financials:

  • JP Morgan down 3.2%
  • Goldman Sachs down 1.23%
  • Citigroup down 4.55%
  • Wells Fargo down 3.36%
  • Duetsche Bank down 6.21%

Update 3:20 PM:

Taking a look at some of the ETF’s and sectors getting hit the worst today:

  • Metals and Mining ETF (XME) down 4.99%
  • Homebuilders ETF (XHB) down 4.73%
  • Global Materials ETF (MXI) down 4.54%

Update 3:05 PM:

And now we’re bouncing back a bit.

  • DOW down 3.00%
  • S&P 500 down 3.21%
  • NASDAQ down 3.31%

Update 3:04 PM:

To put that in context, here’s the full sea of red facing the equity markets today:

From FinViz:

Equity Map 64

Update 3:00 PM:

Here’s a look at some of the hardest hit equities by market cap today:

  • BHP Billiton plc, down 6.94%
  • General Electric, down 5.11%
  • Microsoft, down 3.67%

Update 2:58 PM:

Commodities are getting hammered, except for gold which is surging. Natural gas, treasuries and the dollar are also performing well.

From FinViz:

Commodities 64

Update 2:53 PM:

  • DOW down 3.24%
  • S&P 500 down 3.47%
  • NASDAQ down 3.54%
NASDAQ 64

Update 2:40 PM:

  • DOW down 2.71%
  • NASDAQ down 3.13%
  • S&P 500 down 2.98%

Update 2:10 PM:

  • DOW down 2.64%
  • NASDAQ down 2.96%
  • S&P 500 down 2.8%

The market selloff is intensifying as we head deeper into the afternoon.

  • DOW down 2.61%
  • NASDAQ down 2.84%
  • S&P 500 down 2.76%

The euro is now hovering slightly above $1.20.

NASDAQ 64

