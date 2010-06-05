Markets Close Down Over 3% In Massive Selloff

See the full closing bell update here >
Update 3:55 PM:
Just before the day ends, one final push to the downside.
- DOW down 3.38%
- S&P 500 down 3.70%
- NASDAQ down 3.69%
Update 3:45 PM:
Things are getting worse as we head towards the close:
- DOW down 3.37%
- S&P 500 down 3.68%
- NASDAQ down 3.81%
Update 3:32 PM:
Latest market update:
- DOW down 3.15%
- S&P 500 down 3.36%
- NASDAQ down 3.52%
Update 3:30 PM:
This selloff is striking hard at financials:
- JP Morgan down 3.2%
- Goldman Sachs down 1.23%
- Citigroup down 4.55%
- Wells Fargo down 3.36%
- Duetsche Bank down 6.21%
Update 3:20 PM:
Taking a look at some of the ETF’s and sectors getting hit the worst today:
- Metals and Mining ETF (XME) down 4.99%
- Homebuilders ETF (XHB) down 4.73%
- Global Materials ETF (MXI) down 4.54%
Update 3:05 PM:
And now we’re bouncing back a bit.
- DOW down 3.00%
- S&P 500 down 3.21%
- NASDAQ down 3.31%
Update 3:04 PM:
To put that in context, here’s the full sea of red facing the equity markets today:
Update 3:00 PM:
Here’s a look at some of the hardest hit equities by market cap today:
- BHP Billiton plc, down 6.94%
- General Electric, down 5.11%
- Microsoft, down 3.67%
Update 2:58 PM:
Commodities are getting hammered, except for gold which is surging. Natural gas, treasuries and the dollar are also performing well.
Update 2:53 PM:
- DOW down 3.24%
- S&P 500 down 3.47%
- NASDAQ down 3.54%
Update 2:40 PM:
- DOW down 2.71%
- NASDAQ down 3.13%
- S&P 500 down 2.98%
Update 2:10 PM:
- DOW down 2.64%
- NASDAQ down 2.96%
- S&P 500 down 2.8%
The market selloff is intensifying as we head deeper into the afternoon.
- DOW down 2.61%
- NASDAQ down 2.84%
- S&P 500 down 2.76%
The euro is now hovering slightly above $1.20.
