Markets Close Down Over 3% In Massive Selloff

Update 3:55 PM:



Just before the day ends, one final push to the downside.

DOW down 3.38%

S&P 500 down 3.70%

NASDAQ down 3.69%

Update 3:45 PM:

Things are getting worse as we head towards the close:

DOW down 3.37%

S&P 500 down 3.68%

NASDAQ down 3.81%

Update 3:32 PM:

Latest market update:

DOW down 3.15%

S&P 500 down 3.36%

NASDAQ down 3.52%

Update 3:30 PM:

This selloff is striking hard at financials:

JP Morgan down 3.2%

Goldman Sachs down 1.23%

Citigroup down 4.55%

Wells Fargo down 3.36%

Duetsche Bank down 6.21%

Update 3:20 PM:

Taking a look at some of the ETF’s and sectors getting hit the worst today:

Metals and Mining ETF (XME) down 4.99%

Homebuilders ETF (XHB) down 4.73%

Global Materials ETF (MXI) down 4.54%

Update 3:05 PM:

And now we’re bouncing back a bit.

DOW down 3.00%

S&P 500 down 3.21%

NASDAQ down 3.31%

Update 3:04 PM:

To put that in context, here’s the full sea of red facing the equity markets today:

From FinViz:

Update 3:00 PM:

Here’s a look at some of the hardest hit equities by market cap today:

BHP Billiton plc, down 6.94%

General Electric, down 5.11%

Microsoft, down 3.67%

Update 2:58 PM:

Commodities are getting hammered, except for gold which is surging. Natural gas, treasuries and the dollar are also performing well.

From FinViz:

Update 2:53 PM:

DOW down 3.24%

S&P 500 down 3.47%

NASDAQ down 3.54%

Update 2:40 PM:

DOW down 2.71%

NASDAQ down 3.13%

S&P 500 down 2.98%

Update 2:10 PM:

DOW down 2.64%

NASDAQ down 2.96%

S&P 500 down 2.8%

The market selloff is intensifying as we head deeper into the afternoon.

DOW down 2.61%

NASDAQ down 2.84%

S&P 500 down 2.76%

The euro is now hovering slightly above $1.20.

