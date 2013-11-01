NASDAQ Has Halted Trading In Its Options Market

Nasdaq appears to be having another tech issue.

The exchange says that it has halted trading in its Nasdaq Options Market. That options market will remain halted through today’s close.

Here’s a timeline of events from today courtesy of Nasdaq.

From Nasdaq Trader:

14:06 ET: On Friday, November 1st at 10:36:57 a.m. ET, NASDAQ OMX halted trading on the NASDAQ Options Market (NOM), one of the exchange group’s three U.S. options markets.

A significant increase in order entries inhibited the system’s ability to accept orders and disseminate quotes on a subset of symbols, which resulted in the NOM halt.

As equities options trading continues on eleven other venues, including NASDAQ OMX PHLX and BX Options, NASDAQ OMX has determined it is in the best interest of market participants and investors to cancel all open orders on the NOM book at 10:36:57 a.m. ET, and to continue the market halt through the close. Equities trading has not been impacted.

12:49:19 ET: NASDAQ Options Market (NOM) is currently working to resolve the system issues and remains halted. We will send out an update once we have additional information and/or a resolution. Please contact Market Operations at (215) 496-1571 if you have any further questions.

12:48:05 ET: NASDAQ is currently experiencing interruptions in dissemination of the NOM Depth at Price (DAP) Data Feed. NASDAQ expects dissemination to be current shortly. All NASDAQ systems are operating normally.

11:28:25 ET: NASDAQ Options Market (NOM) is currently working to resolve the system issues and remains halted. We will send out an update once we have additional information and/or a resolution. Please contact Market Operations at (215) 496-1571 if you have any further questions.

10:55:27 ET: NASDAQ Options Mart NOM has Halted trading as of 10:36:57. We will send out an update once we have additional information and/or a resolution. Please contact Market Operations at (215) 496-1571 if you have any further questions.

10:33:26: NASDAQ Options Market (NOM) is currently investigating an issue sending unsolicited outs over FIX in symbol range A through M. We are advising you to route away until this issue has been resolved. Please contact Market Operations at (215) 496-1571 if you have any further questions.