NASDAQ Now Up Under Obama

So much for the war on capitalism. Nate Silver points out that at today’s close of 1,491.22, the NASDAQ is now up a few points from 1.484.83, which is where it was right at 12:00 PM on Jan 20th, the moment Barack Obama became President.



The S&P and Dow still have some ground to make up.

As Jim Cramer might say, the whole NASDAQ must be filled with “Obama-proof” stocks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.