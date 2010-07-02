NASDAQ Now Off 2%, As Euro Surges And Dollar Plunges

All the correlations worked until they didn’t.



Perhaps the biggest shock of the day is that “Risk Off” doesn’t mean a knee-jerk purchase of the US Dollar.

It’s been plummeting all night, and is now off over 1%.

Photo: FinViz

Photo: FinViz

But actually this is not a new thing. The down-market, down dollar has been happening quietly for a while — well, basically since the beginning of June.

So, uh, will tomorrow’s big jobs report save us?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.