NASDAQ (NDAQ): Best Trader on Street

NASDAQ printed a monster Q3: EPS of $2.41 up from $0.22 a year earlier. Of course, almost all of that gain came from the whopping $431 million profit the company made on its failed attempt to take over the London Stock Exchange and another $35 million booked on foreign exchange contracts. (Excluding these gains, earnings rose modestly, from $0.39 to $0.42). So if the stock-exchange business gets dull, NASDAQ always has a future as a hedge fund.

