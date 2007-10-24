NASDAQ (NDAQ): Best Trader on Street

Henry Blodget

NASDAQ printed a monster Q3: EPS of $2.41 up from $0.22 a year earlier.  Of course, almost all of that gain came from the whopping $431 million profit the company made on its failed attempt to take over the London Stock Exchange and another $35 million booked on foreign exchange contracts.  (Excluding these gains, earnings rose modestly, from $0.39 to $0.42).  So if the stock-exchange business gets dull, NASDAQ always has a future as a hedge fund.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

nasdaq sai-us