The NASDAQ Is Falling, And A Bunch Of Big Names Are Getting Crushed

The NASDAQ is falling again.

It’s already down over 1% in the early going. This comes on top of yesterday’s big losses.

In addition to the index losses, there are some big notable drops.

AOL is down 18% after beating on revenue but missing on earnings.

Twitter is down 3.5%. That stock got clobbered yesterday on the lockup expiration, and obviously the selling isn’t over yet.

Yahoo is down 5.6%. This is ominous since the world just got a look yesterday at the Alibaba S-1, which Yahoo owns a big part of.

King, the maker of Candy Crush, is down nearly 10% after earnings this morning..

Whole Foods is down 21.5% after the company warned on weak same-store sales numbers, which was the result of bigger competition.

So yeah, it’s a really ugly day for some big names.

Ominously, Yellen just came out and said that more accommodative policy wouldn’t be warranted for a while. That was no help.

Tune in for details throughout the day.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.