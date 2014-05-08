The NASDAQ Is Falling, And A Bunch Of Big Names Are Getting Crushed

The NASDAQ is falling again.
It’s already down over 1% in the early going. This comes on top of yesterday’s big losses.
In addition to the index losses, there are some big notable drops.
AOL is down 18% after beating on revenue but missing on earnings.
Twitter is down 3.5%. That stock got clobbered yesterday on the lockup expiration, and obviously the selling isn’t over yet.
Yahoo is down 5.6%. This is ominous since the world just got a look yesterday at the Alibaba S-1, which Yahoo owns a big part of.
King, the maker of Candy Crush, is down nearly 10% after earnings this morning..
Whole Foods is down 21.5% after the company warned on weak same-store sales numbers, which was the result of bigger competition.
So yeah, it’s a really ugly day for some big names.
Ominously, Yellen just came out and said that more accommodative policy wouldn’t be warranted for a while. That was no help.
Tune in for details throughout the day.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.