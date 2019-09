America is back, baby!



The NASDAQ just made it 12 up days in a row, and Chicago White Sox pitcher Mark Buehrle just pitched a perfect game.

All the major indices were up over 2%, with the NASDAQ leading the way, up 2.45%, and the Dow gaining 188, to finish above 9,000 for the first time since January.

Things are good.

