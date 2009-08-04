NASDAQ Launches Live Stock Quotes On Twitter

Yet another way to get stock quotes on your phone: NASDAQ now offers live real-time quotes via Twitter and a new “data junkies” partnership with Stocktwits, a Twitter-based stock community.
To access the quotes, follow NASDAQ’s @datajunkies account. It will automatically follow you back, allowing you to send it a direct message. Then you can send the account a direct message with a StockTwits ticker symbol in it — $YHOO for Yahoo, $AAPL for Apple, etc. — and it will message you back a quote:
$AAPL: 165.18 +1.10% – fuelled by NASDAQ Last Sale http://bit.ly/datajunkies
Not sure what the killer use case is here — plenty of real-time stock quotes available on the Web and mobile Web. But perhaps if you don’t want to leave your Twitter app, or if you’re stuck on a mobile phone without access to the Web, it could be handy.
Disclosure: StockTwits shares investors with The Business Insider.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.