There's Another Trading Issue At The NASDAQ Today

It appears that there’s another glitch at the Nasdaq with the exchange halting trading in a bunch of indices today because of an issue with being able to disseminate values. [via @CNBC].
12:49:20 — The NASDAQ OMX PHLX and NOM will resume trading in NDX, SOX, OSX, and HGX. PHLX will resume trading as of 12:55 PM . NOM will resume trading as of 1:00 PM . Please contact Market Operations at (215) 496-1571 if you have any further questions.
12:18:37 — NASDAQ OMX PHLX and NOM have halted trading in SOX, OSX, and HGX options because NASDAQ is not disseminating values for the indices. PHLX halted HGX as of 12:14:53, OSX as of 12:14:54, and SOX as of 12:14:55. NOM halted SOX as of 12:14:57, OSX as of 12:15:00, and HGX as of 12:15:03. If you have any questions please contact Market Operations at 215-496-1571.
12:18:37 — NASDAQ OMX is investigating an issue with the dissemination of GIDS 2.0 index data feed. Issue is under investigation will advise.
12:09:11 — NASDAQ OMX PHLX and NOM have halted trading in NDX options because NASDAQ is not disseminating values for the Nasdaq 100 index. PHLX halted NDX Options as of 12:06:29 and NOM halted NDX Options as of 12:06:49. If you have any questions please contact Market Operations at 215-496-1571.
According to Eric Husander of market data firm Nanex about 4,500 out of 5,100 Nasdaq indexes stopped updating at 11:53 a.m. ET.
We’ll update this post as we get more information.
