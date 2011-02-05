NASDAQ HACKED

Hackers have repeatedly broken into Nasdaq‘s computer systems, the WSJ reports. The trading platform, which executes trades, wasn’t compromised, but it’s unclear what other systems were.



Apparently the hackers didn’t tamper with anything, but it’s also unclear whether all holes are plugged, so who knows. Some of the breaches can be traced to Russia, but that doesn’t mean the hackers were Russian — they could simply be using Russian computers as proxies.

Federal investigators, including the Secret Service and the FBI are on the case.

Cyberattacks are on the rise overall, and especially on financial systems and companies, for obvious reasons (money!). We previously reported on major cyberatacks against the London Stock Exchange.

