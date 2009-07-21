NASDAQ Goes For 10-In-A-Row

Look at the NASDAQ go. The index is looking to make it 10 up days in a row today, as it has aggressively powered off its July 7, closing low of 1746.17. Since then a market turnaround and a generally solid earnings calendar — no big misses, several surprises, vaguely positive outlooks — have pushed the index up about 9.4%.



Expect the Art Cashins of the world to start talking about a health sell-off. Expect to hear talk about the market “getting ahead of itself” a lot over the next couple days.

The biggie in tech today is from Apple (AAPL)

