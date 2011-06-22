Nasdaq Flashes Major Warning Signals

Wall Street Sector Selector

Multiple alarms in the tech sector spell danger and opportunity for ETF investors.

In recent weeks, the NASDAQ Composite, oftentimes seen as a leading indicator for the broader
indexes, has entered a significant correction, and several of its most prominent members are in important downtrends. 

There are winners and losers in every market environment and ETF strategies can help us navigate these troubled waters.

