NASDAQ Dubai appoints new general counsel

Russo, who joined Nasdaq Dubai earlier this year, will be tasked with developing the exchange’s focus on enhancing its regulatory framework to meet international standards, the company says.

The well-seasoned commercial and corporate lawyer previously worked at Dubai-based Legatum investment group where she held the positions of senior vice president, legal, and director of the firm’s commercial and project matters in the UAE, Asia, Europe and the US.

Earlier in her career, the Australian-trained lawyer was an associate at Dubai-based law firm Afridi & Angell where she advised on corporate, regulatory and transactional issues. She also worked in Sydney at international law firm Freehills, where she provided advice to leading Australian companies on corporate, regulatory and contentious matters.

‘I’m looking forward to the opportunity to lead the legal and regulatory functions at Nasdaq Dubai during a key period in its development,’ Russo said in a statement. ‘The exchange is committed to providing the ideal framework for both issuers and investors to benefit from capital markets growth.’



[Article by Aarti Maharaj, Corporate Secretary]

