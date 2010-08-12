WHOOSH: NASDAQ Dives In Early Going

Update II: And now the NASDAQ is off just 1.2%, so we’re coming back.



Update: The initial selling wave has abated a bit. We’re now down about 1.6% on the NASDAQ, and about half that on the other indices.

Original post: Cisco’s earnings are hitting the tech sector hard. In early going, the NASDAQ is off about 2%.

The other major indices are off closer to 1%, so it’s clear that the Cisco is having an outsize effect on its sector.

John Chambers was on CNBC this morning, and was sounding distinctly Bernanke-like, with his take on the economy. He still sees a recovery, but… he also sees unusual uncertainty.

