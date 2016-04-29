Nasdaq offered an enormous tribute to Silicon Valley's most famous CEO coach

Earlier this month, Bill Campbell, a longtime tech executive and entrepreneur known around Silicon Valley as “the coach,” died.

Tributes flowed in from technology power players that Campbell worked with, including executives at Google and Apple and top venture capitalists.

But the biggest tribute may have come from Nasdaq, which displayed a huge remembrance on its giant digital billboard outside its Times Square offices in New York.

Nasdaq displayed the tribute on Tuesday, and it plans to run it again on Thursday, a Nasdaq employee said.

Tribute to Coach Bill Campbell. pic.twitter.com/FjN6oRp7wA

— John Doerr (@johndoerr) April 28, 2016

