Nasdaq’s new data hub – More Evercore raises – Pimco’s return-to-office plans

Nasdaq launched a new cloud-based data hub

Called Nasdaq Data Link, an exec described the project as “the next evolution of the data business.” The hub will serve as a one-stop shop for users – such as asset managers and banks – to easily access the exchange’s suite of datasets. More on the project that could change the way Wall Street accesses information.

More of Evercore’s junior bankers are getting raises

Amid a fierce battle for talent across Wall Street, Evercore has bumped pay for first-year associates to $US185,000 ($AU251,128). Second, third, and fourth-year associates will also see pay increases. Get the latest on the firm’s raises (and see what other banks are paying their junior talent).

Bond giant Pimco delays its full return-to-office

The firm has pushed back its full return to the office until January 2022. It also tightened its vaccination policy, announcing that only fully vaccinated employees are able to return to the office. Here’s what else we know about its plans.

Ray Dalio says investment opportunities in China can’t be neglected

In a recent interview, hedge-fund billionaire Ray Dalio said investors should continue seeking investment opportunities in China and Singapore – even after the recent market turmoil that has some of Wall Street worried. Here’s what else he said.

KKR’s Jim Momtazee is poised to break records with his new firm

KKR’s top healthcare dealmaker Jim Momtazee walked away from the private-equity giant in 2019 to strike out on his own. Now, the legendary dealmaker has his own firm and is aiming to raise a record-setting $US3 ($AU4) billion first fund.

The SEC is threatening to sue Coinbase

The SEC intends to sue Coinbase if it releases its crypto lending product, CEO Brian Armstrong said, calling it “sketchy behavior.” Then, in a tweet, Mark Cuban told Armstrong to “go on the offensive” against the SEC. Here’s what Cuban advised him to do.

A software CEO lost $US6 ($AU8) billion in one day – and is now a bitcoin guru.

Michael Saylor famously lost billions in just a day, and has since reinvented himself. He’s doubled and tripled down on his bitcoin bet, and investors are lending him billions to buy “electric money.” But some former employees say this has eerie parallels to his spectacular dot-com flameout.

