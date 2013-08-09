CHART OF THE DAY: The Nasdaq's Evolution Shows Us How Quickly Industry Paradigm Shifts Occur

The analysts at Goldman Sachs just presented their list of eight technologies that will reshape how we do business in the coming years.

To illustrate how fast new innovations can come on the scene and wipe out enterprises, they offer the following startling statistic: of the firms listed on the NASDAQ 100 as of 2001, just 31% remain today.

“In our view, the higher turnover of NDX constituents is marked by the predominance of technology-driven names on this index,” the write.

“In Exhibit 2, we review the change in index composition at three-year intervals since the start of 2001 through now. While we acknowledge this exercise is somewhat simplistic, as it focuses only on publicly traded companies and does not account for M&A activity, we believe it serves as a useful proxy with which to assess change.”

There remain just 56% of 2001-listed firms on the S&P500, they add.

