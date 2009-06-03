NASDAQ Chief Says Short-Selling Restrictions Are Useless

Add Robert Griefeld to the list of folks who say restrictions on short selling — such as the short selling ban in financials last autumn — are totally pointless.



Though he is in the camp that thinks naked shorting is a problem, his review of the data suggests that there was no positive effect on stock prices from the move, Griefeld told Congress.

The SEC is currently weighing short-selling regulations (most likely an uptick rule) and faces considerable pressure from politicians and entertainers like Jim Cramer, who has his own 5000-fan strong petition in favour of an uptick rule.

But really, there’s no support to the idea that short-selling bans or uptick rules make a difference. The best argument you can come up with is that it serves no point and does no harm so there’s reason not to do it. Not a great reason to disrupt the functional flow of markets.

