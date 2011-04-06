NASDAQ Announces ‘Special Rebalance’ Of Top 100 Stocks

Today NASDAQ announced the details of its ‘special rebalance’ of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The move is taking place because stock weightings have become too far disconnected from their market capitalizations.



One big downward mover is Apple, which will see its weight cut by around 8 per cent when the rebalancing takes place on May 2, reports the FT’s Alphaville, citing data from Bloomberg. In total, 82 securities will see their weight cut by an average of 0.376 per cent, says the blog.

Click here to read the official news release from NASDAQ.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.