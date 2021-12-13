Lucid jumps 7% after being included in the Nasdaq 100. Here are the 6 stocks being added and removed from the tech index.

Traders have been cheered by earnings but are still concerned about inflation. Brendan McDermid/Reuters

Lucid stock jumped as much as 7% on Monday after it was announced the EV maker would join the Nasdaq 100.

Six stocks are being added to and removed from the tech-heavy index on December 20.

Airbnb and Palo Alto Networks are also joining the tech index, while Fox and Cerner are getting cut.

Shares of Lucid Group surged as much as 7% Monday after it was announced the EV maker would join the Nasdaq 100 later this month. But the stock reversed lower amid a sell-off in the broader market.

Prior to the open on December 20, Lucid and five other stocks will be added to the tech-heavy index in its annual reconstitution.

The Nasdaq 100 index is composed of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock market and dates back to January 1985 when it was launched along with the Nasdaq Financial 100 index. Both indexes are reconstituted each year in December.

The Nasdaq 100 is popular with investors who are looking for exposure to fast growing technology companies. Investors can gain access to the index through the Invesco QQQ Trust, which aims to provide investment results that correspond with the performance of the Nasdaq 100.

These are the six companies being added to and removed from the index next week.

1. Airbnb

Ticker: ABNB

Market Capitalization: $US114.9 ($AU161) billion

Index Change: Added

2. Fortinet

Ticker: FTNT

Market Capitalization: $US56.2 ($AU79) billion

Index Change: Added

3. Palo Alto Networks

Ticker: PANW

Market Capitalization: $US53.9 ($AU76) billion

Index Change: Added

Palo Alto Networks, Santa Clara, California, August 17, 2017. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

4. Lucid Group

Ticker: LCID

Market Capitalization: $US63.5 ($AU89) billion

Index Change: Added

5. Zscaler

Ticker: ZS

Market Capitalization: $US45.4 ($AU64) billion

Index Change: Added

CEO Jay Chaudhry opens the company’s conference on June 15, 2021. Zscaler

6. Datadog

Ticker: DDOG

Market Capitalization: $US56.2 ($AU79) billion

Index Change: Added

7. CDW Corporation

Ticker: CDW

Market Capitalization: $US26.7 ($AU37) billion

Index Change: Removed

8. Fox Corporation

Ticker: FOXA / FOX

Market Capitalization: $US20.1 ($AU28) billion

Index Change: Removed

News Corp Chairman Rupert Murdoch. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

9. Cerner Corporation

Ticker: CERN

Market Capitalization: $US21.9 ($AU31) billion

Index Change: Removed

10. Check Point Software

Ticker: CHKP

Market Capitalization: $US14.9 ($AU21) billion

Index Change: Removed

Gil Shwed, CEO of Check Point Software. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

11. Trip.com Group

Ticker: TCOM

Market Capitalization: $US18.7 ($AU26) billion

Index Change: Removed

Passengers gather near Delta airline’s counter as they check-in their luggage at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., May 23, 2021. Reuters/Carlos Barria

12. Incyte Corporation

Ticker: INCY

Market Capitalization: $US14.6 ($AU20) billion

Index Change: Removed

A Biogen employee works in the company’s lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts in 2013. Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via Getty Images