The Nasdaq is at a record high, but the index has another streak that might be more impressive

The Nasdaq is currently at a record high.

On Monday, the tech index closed at 5,218, higher than it ever did during the peak of the tech bubble back in 2000.

But in addition to hitting a new record level, the index has gotten there by being more consistent than its ever been.

On Friday, Nasdaq — the company, not the index — noted that its index is currently in the midst of a 10-quarter winning streak, topping the 9-quarter streak seen back during the tech bubble.

And of course since the index was positive for the first 2 quarters of this year, Nasdaq noted that during years when the index was positive to start the year, the average year-end return was 36.9%.

So far this year, the Nasdaq is up 10%.

