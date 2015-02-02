Watch Kim Kardashian's Cringeworthy Super Bowl Ad

Hayley Peterson
Kim Kardashian super bowl adT-Mobile

Kim Kardashian’s starring role in T-Mobile’s Super Bowl ad was cringeworthy. 

In the ad, Kardashian addresses unused mobile data.

“Each month, millions of gigs of unused data are taken back by companies,” Kardashian says flatly. “Tragic.”

She says she’s concerned that consumers are missing out on valuable mobile data that could be used to see her makeup, tennis backhand, outfits, vacations, and outfits again. 

Here’s what people are saying about the ad. 

 

Watch the ad.

 

 

 

