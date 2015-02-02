Watch Kim Kardashian's Cringeworthy Super Bowl Ad

Kim Kardashian’s starring role in T-Mobile’s Super Bowl ad was cringeworthy.

In the ad, Kardashian addresses unused mobile data.

“Each month, millions of gigs of unused data are taken back by companies,” Kardashian says flatly. “Tragic.”

She says she’s concerned that consumers are missing out on valuable mobile data that could be used to see her makeup, tennis backhand, outfits, vacations, and outfits again.

Here’s what people are saying about the ad.

Actually I’m willing to give up all my data if I never have to see Kim Kardashian again.

— Aaron (@a_ryan88) February 2, 2015

Kim Kardashian just made me never want a T-Mobile anything.

— Jack Shell (@JackShellWYCD) February 2, 2015

Any company using any form of Kardashian life for an ad gets a mental note: never to buy or use their product. #brandawareness

— Joanne C. Gerstner (@joannecgerstner) February 2, 2015

Because of Kim Kardashian @TMobile commercial, I will now be changing phone companies

— ALyson Waller (@WallerAlyson) February 2, 2015

Watch the ad.

