NASCAR pre-race prayer on FOX asked for 'a Jesus man' to be elected to the White House

Phil Robertson, star of “Duck Dynasty,” performed the invocation prior to NASCAR’s Duck Commander 500 in Texas.

During the prayer, Robertson started the prayer by saying “we got here via bibles and guns” and that he was “fixin’ to pray to the one who made that possible.” Then, in the middle of the prayer, he added “I pray, father, that we put a Jesus man in the White House.”

Here is the prayer, via FOX:





