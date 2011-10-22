Jeff Gordon Will Have A Road With Speed Limits Named After Him

Photo: JeffGordon.com

On first thought, it seems only natural that a county in North Carolina would name a section of an interstate after Jeff Gordon. But on second thought…are they nuts?!?In honour of Gordon’s 85th career win and his charitable work, NASCAR proposed that a 1.6 mile stretch of I-85 be renamed “Jeff Gordon Expressway.” And the county agreed.



It is not clear what would ever possess a county to name a road after somebody that is known for driving much faster than the speed limit, but that is just what the Mecklenburg County Board of County Commissioners has done.

Gordon is not the first NASCAR driver to be so honored in this area. Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt, and Junior Johnson, also have stretches of road named after them.

Let’s just hope the local sheriff’s office has plenty of batteries for their speed guns.

