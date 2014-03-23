NASCAR Driver Performs His Victory Burnout Without A Steering Wheel

Kyle Larson held off Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch to win Saturday’s Nationwide race in Fontana, California and afterwards he performed a victory burnout on the infield grass.

However, Larson added a new twist to the popular post-race celebration, performing his burnout while holding the steering wheel out his window.

We can only assume that the steering wheel was still attached during the race (via ESPN).



Impressive.

