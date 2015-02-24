Motorsports Monday: NASCAR's young superstar finally delivers at the Daytona 500

REUTERS/USA Today Sports Joey Logano in winner’s circle at Daytona.

Here’s everything you need to know about the wonderful world of motorsports this week.

Joey Logano delivered big time over the weekend by taking the checkered flag at the Daytona 500.

Joey Logano is one NASCAR’s brightest young stars. Although just 24 years old, Logano is actually an eight-year veteran of NASCAR’s top flight Sprint Cup Series, with 220 race starts and 9 victories to his name.

Although Logano ended last season in fine form by finishing fourth in the Sprint Cup standing, last weekend’s win at Daytona is arguably the Connecticut native’s crowning achievement in his career thus far. Logano’s win gave team owner Roger Penske his second Daytona 500 victory in 10 years. Kevin Harvick and Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished second and third respectively.

Sean Gardner/ Getty Images Sports Kurt (left) and Kyle before a race in 2014.

NASCAR’s bad boy Busch brothers couldn’t be having a worse year. Kurt and Kyle Busch are two of the Sprint Cup Series’ fastest drivers, but also two of its most controversial. Kurt — the 2004 series champion — has been suspended indefinitely after a Delaware family court judge found him “likely to have committed an act of domestic violence against his ex-girlfriend,” ESPN reported.

This is the same ex-girlfriend who Busch accused of being a trained assassin earlier this year.

Kyle is has been sidelined after suffering a compound leg fracture and broken foot in a gruesome crash in Daytona. Seems unlikely that either driver will see the race track anytime time soon.

Formula One champion Fernando Alonso has been airlifted to a hospital with a concussion after a massive crash during a practice session. Two-time F1 world chamption Fernando Alonso was airlifted to a hospital after crashing his McLaren-Honda during a pre-season test session in Barcelona, Spain. The team blamed the crash on an “unpredictable gust of wind,” reported Sky Sports.

Fortunately, Alonso seems to be in good spirits and is recovering well at the hospital.

Lewis Hamilton is having a great time. At least that’s what the defending Formula One world champion tweeted over the weekend. Included in his tweet is a photo of the Mercedes-AMG driver sitting on the wing of his red and black Bombardier CL-600 private jet after finishing his pre-season test session in Spain.

Hope you’re all having an amazing Sunday! Heading home to rest so I can be at 100% #TeamLH #MuchLove pic.twitter.com/vYRgP7XJtc

— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) February 22, 2015

