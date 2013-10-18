Finally, Americans Have Invented The Worst Awesome Food Of All Time

NASCAR is out with an insanely indulgent beer-and-bacon milkshake combining real bits of bacon with vanilla ice cream and half a bottle of Rahr & Sons Ugly Pug Black Lager.

The $US10 dollar, 16-ounce drink, dubbed the “Shake’N Bacon Brew,” will be available for NASCAR’s AAA Texas 500 races from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, the Houston Chronicle reports.

The bacon bits are candied and bacon-flavored syrup is also added into the mix. The whole thing is topped with whipped cream.

A non-alcoholic version made with root beer will also be available.

At @TXMotorSpeedway in Nov. – the Beer & Bacon Milkshake. For the craft beer & pig-loving lactose-tolerant race fan. pic.twitter.com/9NCGa1t8rG

— nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) October 16, 2013

