Here Are The Highest Paid Drivers In NASCAR

Dale Earnhardt Jr. was once again the centre of attention in the Nascar universe last week. He won the pole for the Daytona 500 before a wreck during practice pushed him to the back of the pack to start the race. It was the 10th anniversary of his father’s death, which occurred in a crash on the final lap of Daytona. A moment of silence was planned for lap three of this year’s race as spectators held three fingers in the air for the late driver of the No. 3 Chevrolet.

On race day Junior ran near the front of the pack and was in the top five with only laps to go before a blown tire ruined his chances, sinking him to 24th place. It marked the 94th straight race for Earnhardt without a trip to victory lane. Despite his lowly finish, Earnhardt was the most mentioned driver on the Fox telecast with 91 mentions, compared to 86 for winner Trevor Bayne, according to Joyce Julius & Associates.Click here to read the full story at Forbes >



