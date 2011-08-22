NASCAR Fight Involves Hair-Pulling Instead Of Punches

During the Napa Auto Parts 200 on Saturday, Nationwide Series racer Steve Wallace took out fellow driver Patrick Carpentier during a mid-race wreck.



Carpentier’s crew chief Jerry Baxter did not take too kindly to that, so after the race he attacked Wallace before the driver could even get out of his car. Unfortunately, Wallace had taken off his helmet, giving Baxter a golden opportunity to seize his victim by the hair.

Wallace’s response: “Only girls pull hair.” His in-car camera caught the whole thing. (via USA Today.) Check it out:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

