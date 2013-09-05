NASCAR Fined And Banned A Driver's Girlfriend After She Attacked Another Driver

Kelly Heaphy, driver Mike Skeen’s girlfriend, has been fined $US2,500 and banned from all NASCAR events indefinitely after she confronted driver Max Papis and slapped him across the face

according to Jeff Gluck of USAToday.com.

Skeen and Papis had been battling on the final lap for third place at the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race in Canada when their cars got tangled up and Papis was knocked off the track. They also bumped each other after the checkered flag.

After the race, Papis had just completed an interview with Fox Sports 1 (see video below) when Heaphy grabbed him and then slapped him across the face.

NASCAR says they have the authority to fine and ban Heaphy because she signed in as part of Skeen’s team.

Papis later claimed in an interview with ESPN.com that Heaphy hit him so hard it dislocated his jaw.

Here is the video:

