NASCAR drivers staged a beautiful display of support for Bubba Wallace — NASCAR's only Black driver — pushing his car and standing with him during the national anthem after a noose was found in his garage stall

Brian Lawdermilk/Getty Images Drivers and their crews also pushed Wallace’s 43 car to the starting line prior to the race, prompting Wallace to shed some tears prior to the race.

NASCAR drivers at Monday’s GEICO 500 race at the Talladega Superspeedway stood in solidarity alongside Bubba Wallace while the national anthem played.

Sunday evening, NASCAR announced that it had found a noose hanging in the garage stall belonging to Wallace and his team.

Wallace – who is the sole Black driver currently competing in the NASCAR Cup Series – has been an outspoken advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement and for reform within the sport.

NASCAR is fully committed to eradicating racism from within its ranks.

Prior to Monday’s GEICO 500 race at the Talladega Superspeedway, drivers competing in the Cup Series pushed the 43 car belonging to Bubba Wallace – the association’s only Black driver – to the front of the grid before standing alongside him during the national anthem. The display of solidarity and universal condemnation of hatred came just one day after NASCAR announced it had found a noose hanging in the garage stall belonging to Wallace and his team.

Wallace was moved to tears by the show of support from the NASCAR community, according to FOX Sports’ Vince Welch. Racing legend Richard Petty comforted the driver during the emotional moment.

With the drivers standing in solidarity behind him Bubba couldn’t hold back the tears. Strong show of support before the race. ⁦@NASCARONFOX⁩ 3pm ET pic.twitter.com/O5BRUWFZxq — Vince Welch (@vincewelch) June 22, 2020

Wallace also tweeted out a photo after the walk.

The 26-year-old driver has been vocal in his support for the Black Lives Matter movement following the death of George Floyd, a Black man killed by a former Minneapolis police officer last month. Wallace caught the attention of the NASCAR faithful and casual sports fans alike after driving a car adorned with #BlackLivesMatter on the side at the 2020 Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville.

Associated Press Bubba Wallace leads the charge in reforming NASCAR.

He was also instrumental in NASCAR’s decision to eradicate the display of Confederate flags at its events. Earlier this month, the association – which has deep Southern roots and a strong base of support in the region – said in a statement that the presence of the flag “runs contrary to our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all fans, our competitors, and our industry.”

REUTERS A Confederate flag flies over the Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama.

The association received blowback from many of its former fans in light of the decision. Some called for a boycott of the series, and a driver even quit the circuit due to what he called “political BS.”

Just hours before the noose was discovered in Wallace’s stall Sunday afternoon, a plane flew over the Talladega Superspeedway track toting a Confederate flag and a “defund NASCAR” banner in protest of the decision. It wasn’t the only act of protest of that variety prior to the Lincoln, Alabama, event. Many individuals gathered outside of the venue brandishing Confederate flags and memorabilia of their own to express their discontent with NASCAR’s ban.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports A Confederate flag flies on the back of a pickup truck outside of the Talladega Superspeedway.

Despite some individuals’ reprehensible responses to NASCAR’s progressive tone of late, many have praised the organisation and rallied behind Wallace in response to the recent moves. Many individuals – from fellow athletes to casual sports fans – have shown their support for Wallace on the track after praising him for using his platform to speak out. And the sports world – including LeBron James and Wallace’s fellow NASCAR drivers – have publicly encouraged Wallace to continue his efforts in light of Sunday’s displays of racism.

